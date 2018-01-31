Photo: The Herald

Former Zanu PF youth leader, Kudzai Chipanga is optimistic that the state will drop charges of publishing falsehoods against Vice President Constantino Chiwenga against him considering that the retired army general now holds a higher office.

Chipanga cited the expectations when he made an application for variation of his bail conditions on Tuesday.

He told Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa that he was confident considering that events that led the charge brought a new political situation characterized by president Emmerson Mnangagwa for people to "let bygones be bygones."

"On 15 December 2017, an extra ordinary congress of Zanu PF approved and sealed his expulsion from the party permanently removing him from his position as Zanu PF youth leader. He no longer has any connections that were considered relevant for the initial bail conditions," said his attorney, Lovemore Madhuku.

He added, "The political dispensation is now clear. The persons criticized by the applicant are now the leaders of the country. It is unlikely that the charge will be pursued."

Chipanga applied that he reports once per week adding that the other conditions may remain unchanged.

He also told court that he is now required to be at his farm in Mutare on a daily basis since farming is his only source of income following his expulsion from Zanu PF.

Following his release on $500 bail by a High court judge, Chipanga has been reporting twice a week at Borrowdale police station.

He is being charged together with Munyaradzi Hamandishe, also former Zanu PF youth boss, after the purportedly published falsehoods prejudicial to the state.

It is state's case that they held a press conference denigrating the retired army general Chiwenga in November last year.

Mugwagwa is expected to make her ruling on the application this Thursday.

Although Chipanga is optimistic, he is also being charged with wearing Zanu PF party regalia inscribed ED (Mnangagwa) and Kutonga Kwaro.

The charge is criminal nuisance and his accomplices are Hamandishe, Former Finance minister, Ignatius Chombo and another Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) officer.

Hamandishe again has six kidnapping charges pending before the same court after he allegedly abducted Zanu PF officials who were loyal to former Vice President Joice Mujuru and terrorised them.

The duo were among the first to be nabbed by the army during Operation Restore Legacy and spent almost a month in detention, first at the hands of suspected state agents and in remand prison before they were freed on bail by a High Court Judge.