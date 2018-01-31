Namibia: Farmer Claims Govt Ordered Him to Evict Brother's Widow

A FARMER on Farm Boonlager 238, unit C in the Omaheke region, evicted his late brother's widow from the farm claiming that a government official had instructed him to do so.

Friedrich Araeb, who was allocated the farm by the ministry of land reform on a 99-year lease, allegedly claimed that an inspector from the ministry had come to the farm and found too many livestock which could contribute to overgrazing.

Some of the livestock belonged to families who were sub-leasing part of the farm, including the widow.

He then allegedly claimed that the inspector had instructed him to evict all the families sub-leasing from him, or he would forfeit the farm to the state.

For the past 15 years, he had been sub-leasing part of the farm to his brother (now deceased) and his wife Monica Eises, as well as three other families. Each lessee paid a monthly fee of N$620, which included maintenance fees.

"This is a commercial farm, not a communal farm. So, I gave them three months' notice to vacate the premises after we held a family meeting," he said when approached to clarify issues.

Eises (56) is the widow of Araeb's late brother, and was the only one evicted from the farm on Monday.

She walked 30 kilometres from the farm to the Omitara resettlement scheme with her few belongings, while driving 18 cows, three donkeys, seven horses, 15 sheep and goats.

She was still in shock when The Namibian met her.

She then sought refuge at her son's plot at the settlement, where they have erected a makeshift kraal for the animals while they are looking for a farm that can accommodate the livestock.

The mother of seven said "I just want a place to keep my livestock. I have been applying to be resettled for the past 15 years, but to no avail."

"My livestock only had water and salt today; I must find grazing for them," she lamented.

The Omitara community development committee's chairperson, Max Hotobeb, said: "This is a challenge the community faces often, but the councillor never responds to my calls and text messages, so we are left with no answers."

"It is the third family to have moved here with their livestock this year, but he just does not come to our aid," he stated.

Hotobeb said: "The councillor [Raphael Mokaleng of the Okorukambe constituency] does not care about us, he never comes to our aid, we only see him when he wants votes."