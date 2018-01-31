Photo: allafrica.com

Opposition politicians Joice Mujuru, Obert Gutu and Tendai Biti (file photo).

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru, People's Democratic Party (PDP) frontman Tendai Biti and MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu have set their sights on the Harare East constituency in what promises to be a bruising political battle as the country prepares for this year's general elections.

Gutu and Biti are ironically both using the MDC-T logo on their campaign posters with the former Finance Minister identifying himself as "Bhuru kumusha (village bull)" using the party's catchphrase "together we will complete the change".

Former deputy Justice Minister Gutu has "servant leadership and service" as his campaign punch-line.

Former Zanu PF number two, Mujuru, also already has posters for the same constituency pushing a "trusted leadership" tagline.

Biti refused to comment on the issue. "We are pushing a national cause and not individual issues for now," said Biti.

Gutu was also not forthcoming when contacted for comment. "Issues around constituencies are still an outstanding issue in the alliance," he said.

Mujuru's spokesperson Gift Nyandoro was not available for comment.

However social media debate over the constituency, especially the Gutu/Biti clash, has been intense with claims it was allocated to Biti's faction of the PDP.

The other faction headed by Godern Moyo is supping with Mujuru in what has become known as the "Rainbow Coalition".

The coalition is pushing the former Vice President as its candidate to face off with Mnangagwa and possibly a new candidate for the MDC Alliance given former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's unwell and will unlikely to contest.