30 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Welcomes Appointment of SABC Chief Operations Officer

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications, Mr Humprey Maxegana, today welcomed the appointment of Mr Chris Maroleng as the Chief Operations Officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The Committee is confident that the SABC Board has selected the most suitable candidate for this position and trusts that the Board has exhausted all legal processes in the appointment. Looking at Mr Maroleng's experience, expertise and qualifications, the Chairperson has full confidence that he will bring stability and lead the previously-embattled SABC on the growth trajectory that is urgently required.

The Committee also notes the Board's commitment to filling managerial posts and hopes that the post of Chief Operations Officer and of the Chief Financial Officer, once filled, will strengthen management impetus at the SABC.

The Committee wishes Mr Maroleng well in his new role.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

