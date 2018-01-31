Cameroon: Dark Cloud Over Cameroon Football

Even though Cameroon won the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 2017 for the fifth time there are still some flaws that hamper the development of football in the country.

Football has been a source of joy and harmony among the people of Cameroon. This is due to the good results of Cameroonian teams both in the national and international scene. Gone are the days when Cameroonian talented stars won the hearts of football lovers in the country and the world.

Formerly, thousands of football fans flocked to stadiums in the country to watch their local sides in action. However, the story has not been the same for the past decade as many people are discouraged with the mediocre performance of their teams. Even though Cameroon won the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 2017 for the fifth time there are still some flaws that hamper the development of football in the country.

For many, the victory was a sign of great things ahead but the team seemed to have rather lost its glory days. The failure of the Indomitable Lions to qualify for the World Cup is an example of the current situation facing Cameroon football.

Prior to their participation in the AFCON 2017 some misunderstandings were noticed in the Lions' camp. As a result, seven key players called up by the coach refused to show up for the competition. Since then very few players have returned to the team and some who are supposed to be new are alleged to have left the team for reasons best known to them.

That alone has weakened the team. The recent dismal performance of the Intermediate Lions at the ongoing African Nations Football tournament (CHAN 2018) is also a major cause for concern. The competition which is dedicated to teams playing in national championships is to give local players a chance to showcase their talents. The premature ousting of Cameroon in the tournament shows the level of the local championship in Cameroon.

Also, in the CAF club ranking, Cameroon has moved from the 12th to the 13th position following the poor performance of Cameroonian clubs at African clubs competitions. That also is a pointer to the fact that much needs to be done to improve the level of the local championship.

Even though there are many young talents in Cameroon the absence of adequate infrastructure hinders the progress of players. Training of young talents at the base in Cameroon is still at the infant stage. Very few training centres have been able to produce stars which have produced results especially in the years 2000 and 2002.

Since then, these centres are no more productive. This notwithstanding, the National football Academy (ANAFOOT) has embarked on a programme for scouting young talents in the country in a bid to develop the level of football.