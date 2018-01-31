Photo: allafrica.com

Popular social media sites (file photo).

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) says transport and communications minister Brian Mushimba's intention to take to parliament bills aimed at regulating social media will choke freedom of expression.

The three bills that will be taken to parliament are the Data Protection Bill, Cyber Security Bill and the E-commerce Bill.

But ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape has argued that the move is an impediment to the country's freedom of expression, as people will find it difficult to openly discuss national matters amid fears of being prosecuted.

Mwape states that freedom of expression should not be trampled upon like case has been with freedom of assembly.

He says curtailing any media platform by the state is an assault on the country's democracy.