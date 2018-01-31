Photo: The Herald

Opposition MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa.

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has come out guns blazing accusing MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa of "political mischief".

The NPP leader said she finds it hard to understand Chamisa's motive as MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai battles for his life in hospital.

"NPP notes with concern persistent and consistent efforts by colleagues it perceives as comrades in arms in portraying a big brother mentality that suggests that NPP has no will power to work together with other democratic forces in ensuring the return of Zimbabwe to constitutionalism and rule of law.

"In particular, the concern arises as a result of what is now becoming a culture of public invitation of Dr JTR Mujuru and the party she leads to join MDC Alliance at every rally that one of the three MDC-T vice presidents, Nelson Chamisa, gets to address," said Mujuru.

"We hope the publicly made invitation of joining forces is not a kind of political mischief that seeks to portray NPP as a stumbling block to a fully-fledged grand coalition of opposition political parties to Zimbabweans."

Chamisa is locked in a bitter internal power tussle with his colleague vice presidents Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe as the fight for Tsvangirai's throne threatens to boil over.

The NPP statement said "Chamisa needs to appreciate the existence of a Memorandum of Understanding between NPP and MDC-T which memorandum has been held in abeyance because of failure by the two establishments to find each other."

"Now that the MDC-T vice president finds it befitting to make the so called invitation publicly at political rallies of MDC Alliance, NPP feel compelled to adopt the same public route in setting the record straight as demonstrated hereunder:

"Given the circumstances NPP wonders if this is how bonafide to be partners should engage each other unless if our colleagues are simply grandstanding to the gallery of populist politics," the NPP leader said.

Mujuru said she will continue to demand for a neutral name to the proposed coalition while the process of choosing the alliance leader should be transparent involving all party structures across the board and parties.

"We definitely need each other unless our mind as leadership gets intoxicated with a combination of arrogance and ignorance of the obtaining political realities on the ground.

"Thirdly NPP demanded and still demands that parties to the coalition should agree to use neutral logos and symbols that do not reflect a marketing gimmick of one political institution," the former Zanu PF number two said.

"NPP still insists on that demand of neutrality both for the name and logos unless if the party is to be persuaded otherwise for the party believes that the best way to punish ignorance is to let it be led by wisdom."

The NPP leader said the coalition talks with Tsvangirai had stalled given the former Prime Minister is undergoing medical treatment for colon cancer.

"Therefore for VP Chamisa to start inviting Dr Mujuru publicly at rallies from the joining of the said Coalition when Dr Mujuru in her prayers hopes for the early recovery of Dr Tsvangirai so that the two could conclude the talks hopefully before the elections is very difficult to tell.

In the circumstances NPP wishes Tsvangirai a quick recovery so that he could join the nation in finishing the journey of genuine and progressive transformation of Zimbabwe's politics.

Mudzuri is MDC-T acting president while Chamisa was left to stand-in for Tsvangirai as MDC Alliance frontman.