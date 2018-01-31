31 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Synchronise Education - Kavekotora

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edward Mumbuu Jnr

Namibia's education system should be synchronised with key sectors of the economy, namely mining, fisheries, agriculture and tourism to curb high unemployment and poverty.

This is according to Rally for Democracy and Progress secretary general Mike Kavekotora.

In a recent interview, he told Nampa that the challenges affecting the education and health sectors need to be addressed with urgency.

"Our economy is dependent on a number of pillars - fisheries, agriculture, tourism and mining - but the education system is not linked to those. Secondly, our graduates do not meet the job demands of our private sector, as there is a mismatch between our education and the demands of the private sector," he stated.

The politician said as a remedy to the challenges facing the education system and to reap maximum benefits from Namibia's key economic sectors, synchronising efforts and resources is an option government should consider.

He further expressed discontent in the budgetary allocation of N$11,97 billion to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture for the 2017/18 financial year.

Kavekotora said 85% of that money goes towards the remuneration of staff, while a paltry 15% is left to cater for the ministry's operational costs.

On the health front, he said the shortage of medical doctors, dilapidated health facilities, and instances where medication runs out at state hospitals are worrisome.

In the wake of the hepatitis E outbreak in Windhoek, he described the state of Namibia's health sector as "dilapidated".

He said the outbreak can be attributed to ignorance, little regard for the lives of ordinary Namibians, and a lack of proactive planning from government.

"This [outbreak] could have been prevented if measures were put in place to provide clean water in the informal settlements. These are Namibians, regardless of their economic status," Kavekotora stressed.

Close to 500 cases of hepatitis E have been recorded since the first case was reported in mid-December last year. This has been blamed on poor hygiene and lack of sanitation.

Nampa

Namibia

President Geingob Blocks Foreign Trips of Politicians

President Hage Geingob has announced that no minister, deputy minister or other political office bearer will be allowed… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.