Namibia's education system should be synchronised with key sectors of the economy, namely mining, fisheries, agriculture and tourism to curb high unemployment and poverty.

This is according to Rally for Democracy and Progress secretary general Mike Kavekotora.

In a recent interview, he told Nampa that the challenges affecting the education and health sectors need to be addressed with urgency.

"Our economy is dependent on a number of pillars - fisheries, agriculture, tourism and mining - but the education system is not linked to those. Secondly, our graduates do not meet the job demands of our private sector, as there is a mismatch between our education and the demands of the private sector," he stated.

The politician said as a remedy to the challenges facing the education system and to reap maximum benefits from Namibia's key economic sectors, synchronising efforts and resources is an option government should consider.

He further expressed discontent in the budgetary allocation of N$11,97 billion to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture for the 2017/18 financial year.

Kavekotora said 85% of that money goes towards the remuneration of staff, while a paltry 15% is left to cater for the ministry's operational costs.

On the health front, he said the shortage of medical doctors, dilapidated health facilities, and instances where medication runs out at state hospitals are worrisome.

In the wake of the hepatitis E outbreak in Windhoek, he described the state of Namibia's health sector as "dilapidated".

He said the outbreak can be attributed to ignorance, little regard for the lives of ordinary Namibians, and a lack of proactive planning from government.

"This [outbreak] could have been prevented if measures were put in place to provide clean water in the informal settlements. These are Namibians, regardless of their economic status," Kavekotora stressed.

Close to 500 cases of hepatitis E have been recorded since the first case was reported in mid-December last year. This has been blamed on poor hygiene and lack of sanitation.

Nampa