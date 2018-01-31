30 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Survey - Nigerians Prefer Public Higher Institutions

By Moses Damilola

Eighty two percent of respondents in a Daily Trust Survey shows that Nigerians prefer public tertiary institutions to private owned tertiary institutions.

Public tertiary institutions are established by the federal or State government, while private institutions are owned by individuals or organisations.

The online survey which had a total number of 257 respondents had started on 01\19\2018 and closed on 01\25\2018 on Daily Trust website.

The 82 percent makes up 211 respondents who said they prefer public institutions.

However, 31 respondents making up 12 percent said they prefer private institutions, While 16 respondents that makes up 6 percent are "indifferent".

