Nigeria PGA Admits Only One of 81 Applicants Into Pro Rank

Only one player, Samuel Igyem, scaled the tough conditions set at 11th edition of the Qualifying School conducted by the Professional Golfers' Association of Nigeria (PGA) over the weekend in Jos, Plateau State

The Qualifying School is a biennial final admission procedure for amateur players who wish to take up a career in professional golf.

Although, the Director of the body, Samson Lawal, stressed that some of those who failed the process will be invited for a make-up test in six months time, the Executives of the PGA has been put on the spot to explain the standard that denied majority of the players places in the pro rank.

"It is unfortunate that only one player met the conditions that we set before the School commenced. For a body that strives to uphold our integrity, we have to stand by our words," Lawal observed at the weekend.

One of the key tests for the players is the P.A.T. (Playing Ability Test), which was set at +21 over 54 holes wit, with an average of +7 daily score. The P.A.T became the hurdle that disqualifies most of the players.

The Chief Examiner at the Q-School, Dominic Andrew, said it would be a discredit to the game if the PGA stoops from its standard to admit players that can't meet basic category two amateur standard.

" I agree that it may seem unfair from the ordinary eye to have only one player admitted from this School, but we equally have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the PGA and professional golf in Nigeria. It just simply means that they haven't prepared enough to earn PGA membership," Andrew stressed further.

A lot of the players had complained that the condition, especially weather and golf course layout of the Lamingo Course was tough enough to work against a player meeting the benchmark score.

One of the player who wouldn't like to be named said he would have challenged the process in court if the PGA had not stuck to the rules it set throughout the School.

" I feel pained, I wasted money, time and other resources that I can't put together for now. But, in fairness, what I have seen here is transparent and I have great respect for the leadership of the PGA"