Nigeria: Plateau Establishes Special Court to Prosecute Tax Defaulters

Jos — Plateau state government has said that it has signed the long awaited Internal Revenue Harmonised law earlier passed by the state House of Assembly, noting that by that development, tax payers have been relieved of the burden of multiple tax.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Jos, Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), Mr. Dashe Arlat, however said "a special court has been established by the state to prosecute those who still insist on evading tax in spite of the gesture from government."

He said that with the law, "the state is set, and the path of progress made clear for the activation and sustenance of an effective, efficient and performance-driven tax administration system in the state, and in all local governments. Together with the management and staff of PSIRS, we hereby pledge to fully operationalize and implement extant provisions of the new law, and to equally work hard and smart to deliver better revenue generation performance for the government and people of Plateau state."

Arlat said: "As much as we advocate for voluntary tax payment in Plateau, we would not tolerate citizens deliberately evading tax", adding that citizens must pay tax to enable government to deliver on its promises to them.

He said that out of the N12 billion target allocated to it in the 2017 budget, PSIRS generated the sum of N8, 198,588,090.36, noting that with the projection of 13 billion as target for 2018 PSIRS was poised to vigorously pursue it.

"In 2018, we intend to seriously engage those entitles who for sometimes now, are in default of their obligations. We shall therefore robustly explore all options and mechanisms that will allow such entities and/or individuals to settle their outstanding obligations under mutually convenient and beneficial terms. We are determined to make the law work for us all without let or hindrance to the continuing survival of institutions, business, trade and commerce activities in Plateau state."