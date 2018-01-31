Ghana: EU Supports Ghana With €175m Grant

The European Union (EU) and Ghana have entered into four financing agreements to support Ghana's development activities with a total grant package of 175 million Euros over a period of seven years.

The agreement was signed by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the EU Ambassador to Ghana William Hanna.

Signing the agreement, Ken Ofori-Atta stated that 102 million Euros out of the package under the European Development Fund was designed to support Ghana's Productive Investment in Infrastructure for Agriculture Development in the Savannah Ecological zone.

"Also 8 million Euros will be used to support the Public Financial Management programme and the stepping stone Economic Partnership Agreement, while 45 million Euros will support decentralization programme in Ghana," he announced.

He pointed out that some 20 million Euros will be used for resilience against Climate Change programmes to create awareness.

"Your support could not have come at a better time. As you are aware, agriculture, public financial management, decentralization and climate change are priority areas for the government of Ghana in terms of job creation, service delivery and better financial management," he remarked.

CBN