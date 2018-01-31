Ghana Gas to Shut Down Atuabo Gas Plant

The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) has served notice that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant will be shut down for routine maintenance.

The plant will be shut down from 1st to 25th February, the Company said in a statement.

The statement signed by Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, Communications Director of Ghana Gas added that the management of the company together with their partners will work to ensure the effectiveness of the shutdown is minimised.

Part of the statement read: "The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) wishes to inform all stakeholders including gas producers, power consumers and the general public that it has scheduled a planned maintenance shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant starting February 1, 2018.This outage is consistent with other shutdown planned by our upstream and downstream partners.

"The scheduled temporary shutdown which would last between February 1, 2018, and February 25th, 2018 is to allow our team of engineers to undertake a panned routine maintenance on the facility to help improve upon the plant's capacity as well as prolong its lifespan. All key stakeholders including Ghana Gas, Tullow Oil, ENI, Volta River Authority (VRA) and Marinus have put in place the necessary mechanism to reduce the shutdown duration which would have taken a total of 55 days.

"The Board of Directors, Management, Operations team together with all our partners are working together to ensure that there is minimal disruption to power supply during the period."