South Africa: MTN Issues Warning On Latest Otp Scam

Johannesburg — CUSTOMERS must be wary of yet another scam by fraudsters who con them after asking for their one-time pin (OTP).

Once the pin is obtained, the fraudsters are then able to buy data or airtime from the customer's accounts, after which that data or airtime is transferred to other numbers.

Mobile operator, MTN, has alerted clients to the scam.

"This activity is a scam and it is not part of any MTN promotion," the company stated.

MTN reminded customers that it will never contact a customer via text, email or telephonically, to request access to a one time pin, or to any other personal information but its promotions are backed up by advertising on a number of channels.

These include broadcast and print media, branded stores, billboards, the Y'ello Trader magazine, MTN website and through social media platforms.

Jacqui O'Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive at MTN SA, says, "Unfortunately, fraudsters are everywhere and we want to be sure all our customers are protected at all times, across our entire business."

"Our systems are designed to safeguard our customer's information from crimes such as data theft, sim swap fraud, identity theft and others but we need all our customers to remain vigilant at all times."

MTN has recently strengthened its security with the introduction of a state-of-the-art fingerprint biometric solution.

This solution is rated a first for the telecoms sector in South Africa.

The biometric system is used to authenticate the identity of post-paid (contract) subscribers when they undertake a range of transactions, including applying for a new contract or an additional SIM, performing an upgrade or SIM swap and loading of chargeable value added services.