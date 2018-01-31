South Africa: Samwu Saddened By the Tragic Death of Two JMPD Officers On Duty

press release

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) has learnt with a heavy heart the brutal passing away of two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Officers on the evening of the 29th January while they were executing their duties.

On behalf of the SAMWU membership and municipal workers within the City of Johannesburg, we lower our banners in honors of our fallen colleagues. We further extend our heartfelt condolences to the two families while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

This is a tragic loss not only to the families but also to the JMPD workforce who are among others tasked with ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of the City of Johannesburg. This tragic loss has also highlighted the risk which our members are exposed to on a daily basis. The City cannot plead ignorance and turn a blind eye on this issue which had been raised with the City on numerous occasions.

SAMWU will therefore continue to engage the City on the demand of risk allowance to be extended to all workers. The same justification which had been used by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in extending a Special Risk Cover to Municipal Councillors should be used in ensuring that a risk allowance is given to workers who are exposed while executing their duties.

Although the danger allowance and cover will not bring back these workers to their families, it would go a long in ensuring that their children are well looked after following such tragic passing in the line of duty.

We therefore urge motorists to ensure that they abide by the rules of the road so to ensure the safety of other motorists and JMPD Officers. We further call for harsher punishment to those responsible for taking away lives of officers particularly those on duty. In the past 6 months alone, we have lost six Officers.

Once again, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two officers. We are convinced that colleagues will mourn them with discipline and the respect they deserve. May their souls Rest In Peace!