30 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Suspends Security Summit

By Kemi Busari

The Senate has postponed its two-day national summit on security.

The summit, earlier scheduled to hold on February 1 and 5 at the Banquet Hall of the State House, was organised in collaboration with the Presidency.

The statement said the postponement is to honour the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, who will be buried in Enugu on Saturday.

The postponement will also enable federal legislators, particularly those from the South-East, participate fully in the burial programme of the late leader.

Mr. Lawan said a new date for the summit would be announced in due course.

