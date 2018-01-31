Nigeria: PRP Will Field Candidates in All Elections - Batagarawa

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) will field candidates in all elections in 2019, a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Lawal Batagarawa, said yesterday in Abuja.

Batagarawa stated this while answering questions from newsmen shortly after submitting the report of the PRP Holistic Review Committee to the National Chairman of the party and a former Governor of Kaduna State, Alh. Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa.

Batagarawa had served as Minister of State for Education, Minister of State for Defence and later as a Special Adviser to the President on Inter-Party Relations during the administration of an ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said the 40-man committee which he chaired with John Ode as secretary; divided into three sub committees, reviewed all the party's documents, including its constitution, programmes and manifesto and made far-reaching recommendations that would make the PRP competitive and ready to contest all elections, including the presidency, governorship and legislative positions.

He said today's PRP remained same as the Second Republic PRP, with same commitment to the welfare of the poor; and he described those describing it as a regional party as mischievous. He insisted that the party always reached out to all parts of the country in form of alliances.

Earlier, Balarabe Musa congratulated the committee for completing the assignment on time, saying the National Executive Committee of the PRP would go through all the recommendations before submitting it at the convention of the party for final approval.

There were insinuations that many chieftains of APC and PDP were planning to defect to PRP in the coming days.