Nigeria: ... 'Third Force' Intensifies Membership Drive

The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) has said it will welcome new coalitions, groups, and others to what it called the '3rd Force Initiative.'

The Deputy Director General (Media and Publicity Bureau) of NIM, Mallam Naseer Kura, yesterday, in a statement, said events of the last few days had showed the swift and positive response of Nigerians to the philosophy and message of the movement.

"This is underscored by the recent, historic statement by a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, whose clarion call on like-minded Nigerians from different states and regions of the federation, different religious beliefs and backgrounds, groups of Nigerians from different professional and sectorial leanings should come together to create an environment for the realisation of the citizens' potentials and aspirations.

"NIM was conceived as a 'third force movement' for the mobilisation of Nigerians towards changing the socio-political contraption by democratic means on account of the failure of both the ruling APC and the opposition PDP to utilise the goodwill received from the people of Nigeria in the last 18 years," Kura said.

He said it was important that NIM welcomed the Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM), Wale Ajani-led Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CONIM) launched earlier and other groups like Revive Nigeria Group (RNG), and Restoration Group, among others aimed to lead the country out of its challenges.

Members of the movement, according to reports, included a former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, a former Governor of the CBN, Charles Soludo, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, and renowned Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Others are a former Minister of Education Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jnr, Col. Abubakar Umar (Rtd), Mrs. Ayo Obe, Alhaji Rabiu Ishyaku Rabiu, and a former Presidential Adviser, Prof. Akin Osuntokun, among others.