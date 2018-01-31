Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has announced that he is diving back into his studies for a master's degree this year, after being inspired by writer Zakes Mda.

"Love you Bra @ZakesMda, I decided to continue my studies the day you tweeted "I know Juju won't stop with just a BA". That was the passing of a motion of confidence in me. Today after meeting you, @WitsUniversity sent me a letter confirming my admission as their masters student," he tweeted on Tuesday night.Mda, a prolific writer - of novels including Ways of Dying - painter and scriptwriter, was delighted by the news.

Oh my goodness, that's so wonderful to hear. I so love you too. I'm actually grateful that you EFF leaders have made education fashionable; a very positive influence to our children. - Zakes Mda (@ZakesMda)

Malema was once ridiculed for getting a GG for woodwork in matric, but in 2017 he graduated with an honours degree in philosophy, which he completed while he was also leading the EFF during its "pay back the money" campaign in Parliament.

In 2017, he told News24 that his honours paper focused on the Afrikaans language as a conduit for white supremacy.

'It's possible when there's interest'

"When you say Afrikaans must fall, it's not necessarily against the people who speak Afrikaans, but it's against Afrikaans as a symbol that perpetuates whiteness and therefore it must fall," Malema said at the time.

He was not immediately available to say what the topic for his master's would be, and how he would juggle being a husband, father, politician and student in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

He was however, quoted as saying in 2017: "It is possible when there is an interest. All of us pretend not to have time but in reality we have a lot of time, we just have to create it and re-prioritise our own things."

Other EFF leaders have also excelled in academia, including party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who was capped as a doctor of philosophy in politics in 2017.

His thesis was titled Permanent juniority: Black youth politics in the Vaal under late colonialism .

News24