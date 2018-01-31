Nigeria: Reps Uncover Discrepancies in Ministry of Communications' Budget

A House of Representatives panel yesterday uncovered discrepancies in the 2017 budget records of the Ministry of Communications.

Members of the committee on telecommunications wondered why the ministry would repeat the sum of about N200 million in the 2018 budget proposal as judgment debt when the same amount was budgeted for last year.

The lawmakers said based on the records from the ministry, about N192m was paid out of the amount but that the same thing was proposed this time around.

Consequently, the committee on telecommunications, headed by Saheed Fijabi (APC, Oyo) turned down the 2018 budget defence of the ministry and asked the Minister, Adebayo Shittu, to clean up the documents and return at a later date.

Fijabi told the minister that: "it appears you're not prepared for this budget defence. This is the third attempt at our budget defence, and it has always happened the same way.

"There is no reason to continue this defence. We'll give you few more days to go an put things in order. Until we get through with the 2017 budget details, we will not touch the 2018 proposal," he said.

Responding, Shittu ýsaid the bureaucrats in the ministry ought to have done due diligence in preparing the documents but that since the discrepancies were uncovered, he would ensure that the documents were properly scrutinized.