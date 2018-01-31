Ethiopia: Capitalizing On the Shared Collective Identity

opinion

Ethiopia is Africa's oldest independent country. Apart from a five-year trial by Mussolini's Italy, it has never been colonized. Ethiopia was considered as a beacon of hope for millions of Africans and other nations around the world. The country has also a unique feature of being a mosaic of nations, nationalities and peoples.

Be that as it may, Ethiopians historically have been victims of injustice and brutal oppression perpetrated by successive ruling classes and political regimes that was characterized by cultural assimilation under the unitary state structure.

The previous unitary form of government in the country had never considered the political, cultural and economic interests of the nations and nationalities. Nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia had suffered until recent past decades under the guise of united Ethiopia. Despite all these tribulations, the peoples of Ethiopia has determinedly managed to live in peace and harmony with one another.

With the promulgation of a new democratic constitution in August 1995, a federal system was instituted with a formation of a federal government with nine regional states. In a clear contrast to the previous regimes, the constitution recognized equality of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples and allowed them a level of political representation and sovereignty. The Constitution of the land puts all Nations, Nationalities and Peoples on equal footings and protects their rights while fulfilling their responsibilities. Equally important, the Constitution laid down the foundation of the expediency unity in diversity and recognizes and respects the over eighty-five ethnic groups in Ethiopia with the same status.

This undeniably has brought a number of opportunities to the people of the nation with respect to the right to self-administration as well as developing their culture and languages.

Contrary to this, however, the country has currently been experiencing strange inter communal clashes and violent conflicts affecting some parts of the country, particularly in Oromia, Amhara, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples' States._ In light with this situation, many have hold the view that an open and honest national conversation on national unity and civil harmony, that is, genuine nation building endeavor, is absolutely important to the present day Ethiopia as it is facing trajectory. Such conversations and forums could be facilitated by a government and relevant stakeholders which may include, but not limited to, civil society, religious and cultural groups, youth and women associations, political parties professional associations and so on.

As a quick step to this, a symposium titled "Nation Building in Ethiopia: The Quest for an Enduring Direction" was held recently in a joint organization by the Institute for Democratic Electoral Assistance, the Ethiopian Foreign Relations Strategic Studies Institute and Norway-based Aadland Consult. Participants of the symposium was composed of prominent political party leaders, renowned academicians, researchers, senior journalists, respected personalities, religious leaders, and many more.

Muferiyat Kemil, Ideological Advancement at the Prime Minister's Office said during the opening that over the past several decades, successive governments in Ethiopia have been preoccupied with the task of building or establishing centralized government structures. She added that the current government has also been engaged in building state capacity to govern and laying down feasible structures that facilitate efforts aimed at entrenching peace and stability on the one hand and ensuring fast economic growth on the other.

Muferiyat also said that Ethiopians have not as yet developed a strong sense of common belonging anchored in integrated nationhood and emphasized the importance of paying serious attention to the issue of optimal ways of managing diversity and accommodating differences that undoubtedly culminate in the forging of shared values and histories that constitutes a collective Ethiopian identity.

In the process, a very important national agenda: i.e., nation building has been overlooked due to exclusive focus lent to building the necessary governance infrastructure. The country faces challenges that pose serious threats to national unity, civil harmony, and social healing," she noted.

Muferiyat also noted that the government and Ethiopians at large believe that different stakeholders in Ethiopia should endeavor hard in understanding the positive ramifications of upholding the nation-building project. To this end, drawing lessons from others where both glory and agony served as a glue to bring people together under one flag of working for a common destiny is presumed to be invaluable in surmounting the multifaceted challenges that Ethiopia faces at present, she added.

She also highlithed that there must be a central sense of conviction and desire to coexist peacefully with others regardless of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. Patriotism is a positive force towards realizing a grand project of this type. With a premptive value, it could be employed in creating a reconciliatory direction among diverse communities, sectors and stakeholders. Thus, patriotism creates a common platform and understanding for people of different ethnicities and beliefs in a country to work together in a positive and constructive manner in nation-building activities, she explained.

Muferiyat further emphasized that it is a high time now to make "nation building" a nationwide movement in which every citizen is counted to come on board.

In the wake of the current political challenges facing Ethiopia, there seems to be a need for a thorough discussion and exchange of views on how to proceed and to make sure that the legitimate quests of Ethiopians for peace and stability including improvements of their lots are duly addressed, Muferiyat said adding there seems to be a need to take the reflection a step back by identifying the challenges facing the country from historical and cultural perspectives aiming at redefining Ethiopia in the present context and look into the future afresh with the involvement of every citizen.

Professor Kassahun Berhanu, Chair of the Working Group facilitating the symposia on his part said the just opened symposium deals with conceptual and theoretical entry points and international and regional experiences in nation building and that a subsequent one planned to be held mid next month will zero in on opportunities and challenges surrounding nation building efforts in Ethiopia.

"This is to be followed by drafting a roadmap document that would be submitted to the Government," he announced.

Highly prominent international experts are making presentations in the two-day symposium that brought together participants from various sections of society

Professor Kassahun Berhanu, Chair of the Working Group facilitating the symposia, on his part said that the just opened symposium deals with conceptual and theoretical entry points, international and regional experiences in nation building process.

Highly prominent international experts including Christopher Clapham, Dr. Zeresenay Almseged, Professor Adebayo Olukoshi, Professor Fantu Cheru, Professor Mohammed Salih and Dr. Guetner Schroeder delivered presentations in the two-day symposium that brought together participants from various sections of society.

Different speakers at the symposium examines the experiences of nation building in Africa, Europe and Asia with a particular focus on Nigeria, South Africa, China and some Scandinavian countries as a point of reference to assess the challenges and successes of their nation building and to concurrently consider whether it is still a useful project for Ethiopia.

Some other speakers like Dr. Zeresenay Alemseged, who is a well-known Paleoanthropologist from the University of Chicago, also presented an interesting paper on a scientific and anthropological perspective on nation building in Ethiopia in which he considerably reflected the significance of humanity in the harmonization of a nation or a nation building project. Not surprisingly, Dr. Zersenay's paper drew attention to the necessity of taking in to consideration the human element in dealing with some controversial aspects of politics such as a state's nation building endeavor.

Drawing on an extensive body of knowledge available in the literature, speakers at the event also outlined how nation building was more successful in some countries than others. They also attempted to show how it has been increasingly threatened some countries by economic inequality. They also touched on some potential pitfalls of nation building.

The symposium finally concluded by reaching a common consensus that for nation building to remain relevant, a sense of unity and solidarity should be constructed, based on shared experiences of exclusion and marginalization that cut across ethnic and religious differences.

Editors Note: The views entertained on this page do not necessarily represent the stance of The Ethiopian Herald