Ruan Conradie gave the home fans plenty to cheer about as the local favourite moved into the outright lead on day two in the 14th Race to Q-School event on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old rookie was composure personified as he racked up six birdies for a flawless six-under-par 66 at Wingate Park Country Club to move to 11-under 131.

Conradie tops the current IGT Challenge Tour Money List leader and has his sights set on the number one spot in the Race to Q-School Order of Merit.

'I'm about R9 000 behind my brother, so it will take a win to close the gap,' said Conradie. 'There's a bunch of seasoned players in the chasing pack and my brother joined the party today, so I'll have to take my A-game to the course on Wednesday'

Conradie leads by one shot from Sunshine Tour player Wynand Dingle, who fired successive rounds of 67, and he is two clear of Gary Player School of 2017 member Teboho Sefatsa and IGT Challenge Tour winner Pieter Moolman.

Sefatsa was 11-under through 12 holes, but the former Sunshine Tour winner let it slip with back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight for a 68. Moolman had five birdies from the 10th to the 18th, and eagled the third hole, but spoiled a clean card with a bogey at 10 for a 66.

Meanwhile Conradie's younger brother Estiaan claimed the low round honours with a blemish-free 64 to rocket to joint fifth at eight-under with Zimbabwean Benjamin Follett-Smith, who returned a 66.

Dingle tied for second in his previous two starts in the 2017/2018 season of the country's premier golf development circuit and the Pecanwood golfer would love to finish in the winner's circle ahead of next week's Eye of Africa PGA Championship.

'I like to compete on IGT Challenge Tour to stay competitive between events and we have a really big one coming up, so I'm pleased with where my game is at," he said. 'I had two bad holes all day. I bogeyed one and saved par at the other, so that's a pretty good result.'

Dingle hit gap-wedge to 15 feet at 12 and holed a slight left to right uphill putt for birdie to put the first red number on his card. He holed another 12-footer at 13 for birdie and hit seven-iron in from 178 metres to 10 foot at 14 to set up birdie number three.

'I wanted to cut a 9-iron in at 16, but I pulled it,' said Dingle. 'I ended up in the left bunker and I couldn't up-and-down to save par. But I holed a lob-wedge from 60 metres out at the first for eagle, so that definitely took the sting out of dropping a shot.

'I nearly holed out the fifth, too. I hit an 8-iron in and it just stopped short of the hole. Possibly the only regret of the day was not making birdie at second. You never want to leave a par five without a birdie, but I hit a poor second after a perfect drive down the middle and finished in the dam. I actually did great to save par, so I'm not complaining.

'I'm in a strong position, so there's very little to complain about, but it would be nice to give the bridesmaid tag to someone else and get married myself this time.'

Second Round Scores

133 - Ruan Conradie 67 66

134 - Wynand Dingle 67 67

135 - Teboho Sefatsa 67 68, Pieter Moolman 69 66

136 - Benjamin Follett-Smith (ZIM) 70 66, Estiaan Conradie 72 64

137 - Tristen Strydom 70 67, DK Kim (KOR) 71 66, Toto Thimba Jnr 69 68, Teaghan Gauche 71 66, Ruan Korb 68 69

138 - Makhetha Mazibuko 68 70, Tokkie van den Berg 69 69

139 - Combrinck Smit 71 68, Dayne Moore (ZAM) 69 70, Peetie van der Merwe AMA 68 71

140 - Francois Coetzee 70 70, Maritz Wessels 73 67, Stals Swart AMA 67 73

141 - Conway Kunneke 69 72, Roberto Lupini 74 67, Philip Geerts (ITA) 73 68, Ruan Huysamen (NAM) 75 66

142 - Michael Palmer 72 70, Bennie van der Merwe 73 69, Michael Faasen AMA 69 73, Jade Buitendag 72 70, Matt Bright 74 68, Rourke van der Spuy 72 70

143 - Michiel Bothma 74 69, Louis Albertse AMA 73 70, Herman Loubser 73 70, Werner Van Wyk 75 68, Heinrich Bruiners 74 69, Jonathan Waschefort 71 72, Phillip Kruse AMA 71 72

144 - Ruhan van Dijk AMA 74 70, Ivan Mare AMA 73 71, Gerard du Plooy 73 71, Gary Daoust (BEL) 73 71, Duane Keun 71 73

145 - Hendrikus Stoop AMA 74 71, Andrew Carlsson AMA 72 73, Armand van Dyk AMA 73 72, Michael Schutz 75 70, Juran Dreyer AMA 74 71, Luke Brown AMA 77 68, Gianni Pera AMA 72 73, Keanu Pestana AMA 72 73, Marthin Scheepers 74 71, Jaco Prinsloo 76 69, Eric Park (KOR) 72 73, Reynhard Reynecke AMA 74 71

146 - Zabastian de Jager 76 70, Jason Roets 73 73, Omar Sandys 74 72, Thriston Lawrence 75 71, Quintin Wilsnach 76 70, Marco de Beer 69 77, Juan Langeveld 73 73, Dylan Mostert AMA 74 72

Missed the cut:-

147 - Angus Ellis-Cole AMA 73 74, Gilson Filho (BRA) 73 74, Jason Ackerman AMA 73 74, Basil Wright 72 75, Martin Kraft AMA 75 72

148 - Divan Marais 74 74, Michael Kok AMA 73 75, Albert Venter 76 72, Dino Capazario AMA 74 74, Kyle Barker 74 74

149 - Teagan Moore 76 73, Clinton Grobler 75 74, Aidan Boon AMA 78 71, Jens Hillerman AMA 76 73, Paul Boshoff 75 74

150 - Lance Ellerbeck AMA 74 76, NJ Arnoldi 76 74, Wayne du Toit 78 72, Coert Groenewald 77 73, Eric Nel AMA 76 74, Leon Visser 75 75

151 - Michael Pfeifer AMA 79 72, Wayne Stroebel 77 74, Shaun Bernstein AMA 76 75

152 - Allister De Kock 81 71, Arno Pretorius AMA 80 72, Zander Gous AMA 74 78, Jancarel Rossouw AMA 76 76, Mikhail Tewary 76 76

153 - Morne van der Waltsleben AMA 74 79, Brandon Lydon AMA 82 71

154 - Tom Watson AMA 78 76

155 - Richard Joubert 80 75, JC Coetzer 77 78

156 - Duan Nagel AMA 79 77, Bradley Diggeden AMA 80 76, Neville Mitchell AMA 77 79

157 - Tristan Brice AMA 78 79, John Bele 76 81, Deon Bredenkamp 76 81, Scott Chambers AMA 81 76, Nicholas Souranis AMA 84 73

159 - Igor Milicic (SRB) 78 81, Mitchell Kock AMA 81 78

160 - Bryce Myburgh 78 82

161 - Handre Truter AMA 80 81, Lance van Rensburg AMA 85 76

167 - Hanro Booysen 83 84, Pieter Van Niekerk AMA 86 81

172 - Jason Reynolds AMA 86 86

176 - CJ Brits AMA 90 86

RTD - Andi Dill RTD