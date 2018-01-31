Rwanda: Fifteen Teams Set for Heroes Day Handball Tourney

Fifteen teams in men and women categories will compete in this year's Heroes Day handball tournament, scheduled February 3-4, at Kimisagara, UR CBE and KIE coats.

In the men's category, APR are the defending champions, while Gorillas are the defending champions for women.

The secretary-general of the country's Handball federation, Jean Paul Ngarambe, said: "The top three teams in both categories will be awarded."

Ngarambe confirmed that Inyemeramihigo, ES Urumuri, UR-Huye and Groupe Scolaire Rambura had pulled out in this year's tourney.

Teams: Men's category: APR Handball Club, Police Handball Club, Nyakabanda, UR-CBE, UR-Nyagatare, GS Munyove, Inkumburwa, ES Kirambo, ADEGI, and TTC de la Salle.

Teams that will compete in the women's category include APPEGA, GS Mwendo, Gorillas, TTC de la Salle, and ES Kirambo.