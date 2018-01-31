Former cabinet minister and now prominent new government critic, Jonathan Moyo, said there is now tension between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the military in an interview to be aired Wednesday night by South African Broadcasting Television (SABCTV).

According to Moyo, "everyone now knows there is serious tension between him (Mnangagwa) and the military cabal."

Moyo also had no kind words for the African regional bodies the Africa Union and SADC for sanitising last November's military intervention.

Since his self-imposed exile and the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe this will be his second television interview in a month following his first one on BBC's Hard Talk from his hideout.

In the latest interview, Moyo claims Mugabe did not jump but was forced out by the military junta.

"The African Union and SADC need to base their decision not on what the coup makers are saying but on what the people of Zimbabwe say and on what the victims of the coup say; and on what the victims of the coup say," said Moyo.

His claims come after he posted another claim on twitter saying the late District Intelligence Officer (DIO) Peter Munetsi was killed while others were raped during the November 15 coup which toppled former president Robert Mugabe under process code named "Operation Restore Legacy".

Moyo also says Mnangagwa and now his second in command Constantino Chiwenga know what happened to the late spook.

In his SABC interview, Moyo says "the only legitimate way is to have a fact finding mission" on what happened in the day of the coup.

Moyo also disputes the claim Mnangagwa that Mugabe "safe" and is being taken care of.

"He (Mnangagwa) is actually doing the opposite. They are actually harassing the president's family on a daily basis," claims Moyo.

The former education minister was a key member of the G40 faction in Zanu PF together with the former first lady Grace Mugabe among others, who fought Team Lacoste led by the current President in the tussle to succeed Mugabe.