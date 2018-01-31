Kenya: Why You Should Look Up to the Sky Tonight At 6 - 57pm

A rare space spectacle will be witnessed tonight when three lunar events come together for the first time in 150 years.

The event dubbed "super blue blood moon" will be a combination of a lunar eclipse, blue moon and super moon.

In Kenya, the event will be partially visible between 6:57pm and 7:08pm. This partial eclipse is called Penumbral eclipse and will be observable from all parts of the country.

Most parts of the Middle East will however be able to view a total lunar eclipse.

The event was viewed in most parts of North America and few countries in South America between 3:25am to 5:30am Pacific Time.

SUPERMOON

During the event, the moon is closest to earth which makes it appear four percent bigger hence the name Supermoon.

The super moon coincides with the second full moon of the month of January which is usually referred to as Blue Moon.

The moon will also enter the Earth's Umbra (shadow) causing a lunar eclipse. With rays of the sun passing through earth's atmosphere they reflect on the moon as red hence the name blood Moon.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says during the event the moon's diameter is increased and the temperature goes from oven hot to freezing cold for hours.

The last time the event was witnessed was on March 31, 1866.