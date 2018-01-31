Nigeria: WMO Solicits Nimet's Support to Other African Countries

The World Meteorological Agency, WMO, has called on Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, to provide technical support to other African countries Meteorological Services.

WMO is the umbrella body of all meteorological organisations in the world. It plays a supervisory cum complimentary role when the study and propagation of meteorology is concern, worldwide.

Speaking during a courtesy call to the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, the WMO regional representative for North, Central and West Africa, Mr Benard Gomez, who thanked NiMet for the continued support it has displayed in the African meteorological sphere, appealed to the DG, NiMet to facilitate the signing of the host community agreement which would ensure that the scope and staff of WMO is expanded.

The WMO representative, Mr. Bernard Gomez also appealed to NiMet to take Sierra Leone meteorological organisation under its wings as an understudy, to learn the art of incorporating and engaging policy makers into the management and implementation of its country's meteorological products like the NiMet Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP).

Responding, the Director-General/CEO, NiMet, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, while reiterating the desire of NiMet to be a world class Meteorological Organisation, also assured WMO of NiMet's continued support to other African country's struggling meteorological organisations, especially Sierra Leone and Liberia.

"NiMet, and by extension, Nigeria, would soon have boots-on-ground in Gambia in order to train its meteorologist and bring them up to speed with international standards".

Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi also promised to aid the WMO implementation of the Host country agreement in Nigeria with WMO, thereby empowering the World Meteorological body to undertake more expansions in order to improve meteorological services in the country.