Nigeria: Firm Redeems Pledge to Miss Nigeria Winner

GAC Motors has fulfilled its promise to the winner of the 2017 Miss Nigeria pageant, Miss Ehiguese Mildred Peace, who received the key to a brand new GAC GA3 car last week. Mildred who won the Miss Nigeria contest, emerged winner out of 35 other girls that participated in the events held last month in Lagos.

The Miss Nigeria Pageant is the franchise of Folio Communications, owner of Nigeria's oldest newspaper publication, Daily Times.

During her one year reign, 18-year-old Mildred, who represented Adamawa State at the contest, a graduate of Redeemer's University, said her priority would be to cater for victims of rape and survivors of child abuse through projects.

She is also expected to serve as Nigeria's cultural ambassador and support the interest of major sponsors like GAC Motors. GAC Motors fulfilled its promise to winner during a ceremony held at the Lagos office of the firm.

General Manager of GAC Motors, Mrs. Mildred Oparaeke, said the partnership between the Miss Nigeria event and Choice International Group, makers of GAC Motors was a reflection of the close ties developing between Nigeria and China.

"In fact, it is towards the efforts of enhancing the relationship that we are this morning presenting the GAC GA3s to the winner of this beautiful pageant," she said.

Responding, the Miss Nigeria winner thanked GAC Motors for fulfilling its promise and also promised to continue to do her best to promote the brand.

Since its debut in Nigeria a few years ago, GAC Motors has been steadily gaining share of market. Yet, its growth in Nigeria is actually a reflection of its increasing acceptance in the global auto market, where it is steadily climbing the list of world most valuable brand with an impressive rise in the Fortune Global 500 listing.

In a recent report by automobile rating agency, JD Power, GAC, which was established 20 years ago, has been rated as a market leader, and it has been so ranked in the last five years.