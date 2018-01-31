31 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Macadamia Factory in Thika Loses Millions in Fire Outbreak

By Mary Wambui

A macadamia factory located near Munene Industries in Thika Town is counting losses amounting to millions of shillings following a fire that broke out in one of its stores Tuesday evening.

The fire is said to have started at one of the corners of the factory's stores, where spoilt nuts are stored, before spreading quickly to other parts of the room.

An eye witness told journalists that he received a call informing him that the factory was on fire and immediately called a county government official who then summoned the fire brigade.

"Luckily, no one was in the store at that time," said Mr Ngahu, the witness.

He added that they suspected that the fire resulted from the sun's heat coming into contact with the cartons used to store the nuts and the oil extracted from them.

Fire fighters managed to stop the fire from spreading further as they arrived at the scene seven minutes after they were alerted.

"We collaborated well with the police and the residents of this area. That is how we have managed to contain the fire that has destroyed valuables worth millions," said Mr Samuel Kahura, chief fire fighter in the Kiambu County government.

