Liberia: Salvation Army World Leaders Visit Liberia Today

The Salvation Liberia and Sierra Leone Command, under the Leadership of Lt. Col. Samuel Amponsah is expected to receive the General and World President for Women Ministries, Commissioner Silvia Cox today, January 31, 2018 as guests of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command.

The purpose of the delegation visit is to attend the 2018 Congress.

Lt. Col. Samuel Amponsah, officer commanding of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone said massive preparations for the 2018 Congress is on course.

He said the congress will be held under the theme "Liberia Raising For Christ" and is expected to bring together over two thousand five Salvationists and several non-Salvationists to grace the congress.

He said his leadership is doing everything to ensure that the delegation gets a red carpet welcome by Salvationists across Liberia.

According to him, other International guests including other West African countries in Africa will attend the congress.

Lt. Col. Amponsah named Grand Gedeh, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, Margibi, Bong, and Rivercess as counties that will be producing delegates for the congress including Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command Lt. Col. Jabulani Khoza said Salvationists and students of TSA-Schools will gather at the airport to receive the guests in Liberia.

He disclosed that activities marking the visit of The Salvation Army World Leaders will run from Thursday, February 1-Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Lt. Col. Khoza noted that while in Liberia, the delegation will visit Kakata, Margibi County, for the dedicatory ceremony of one of the biggest schools constructed in recent time by the Salvation Army Liberia command.

According to Lt. Col. Khoza, the delegation will be taken on a guided tour of facilities of the Salvation in Liberia including the VTTC on 1st Street in Monrovia, the Len Millar Elementary, Jr. and Sr. High School on 24th Street, Sinkor, and the William Booth Primary, Jr. and Sr. High School in Paynesville, near Monrovia, where the congress will be held.

The Salvation Army is currently operating in over one hundred and twenty seven countries around the world and The General is the over leader.

The Salvation Army entered in Liberia in 1988 through the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. Since then it had impacted the lives of Liberians in many areas such as spiritual guardian, molding the minds of the younger generation and providing medical services to citizens in Liberia.

The Salvation Army is currently in nine of the 15 counties providing more services to the needy.