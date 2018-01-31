31 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: PUL Prexy On Young Media Professionals

By A. Omaska Jallah

The President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Charles Coffey, has underscored the importance of promoting young professionals in the media landscape.

Mr. Coffey said media workers should not remain in their current status, once they obtained some level of professionalism.

The PUL President said young media professionals must be prioritized for their work.

Coffey spoke Tuesday at program marking the official takeover of Estella Liberty-Kermu and Tete Gebro as LBS Deputy Director General for Administration and Deputy Director General for Media Services respectively.

Coffey lauded President George M. Weah for appointing the two Liberian media practitioners.

In separate remarks, Mrs. Kermu and Mrs. Gebro thanked the president for their preferment.

Kermu said she's excited to be back at LBS where she began her journalistic profession.

She promised to discharge her duty with professionalism thereby improving LBS.

For her part, Mrs. Gebro said her presence at the LBS will provide her the opportunity for more interaction with media colleagues.

She said despite her current position, she will actively be in the field gathering news, something she loves to do.

Mrs. Gebro promised to ensure that the government 'pro-poor' agenda is achieved through the media.

