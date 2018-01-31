31 January 2018

Liberia: President Weah Announces 2018 Wassce Fees Waived At All Schools

Monrovia — President George Weah has announced that fees for the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) will be waived for 12th graders at private and public schools.

President Weah made the announcement at his State of the Nation address on Monday, January 29, 2018, stating that he had previously made a promise that the "government will absorb the WAEC fees for all 12th graders" and remains committed to that promise.

"My government has already started to disburse these fees by committing an initial amount of US$200, 000," the President said.

Accordingly, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), in consultation with the Ministry of Education, has extended the deadline for registration for the 2018 exams.

The new and final deadline is February 13, 2018. Any school failing to register its pupils by this deadline will be responsible for paying the exam fees for those students.

The Ministry is directing all principals and school administrators to immediately register their students through WAEC's online portal.

Schools will be able to register their students without needing to make any payments.

Schools that have already submitted WASSCE fees to WAEC should expect those payments to be refunded once the Government of Liberia fulfills its remaining financial obligation to WAEC.

The Ministry further urges all schools that have not yet registered their students to desist from collecting fees from students.

