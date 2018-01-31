Photo: New Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe cartoon.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has summoned Sergeant Thompson Joseph Mloyie to come and stand trial before Superintendent Makunike at Harare Central Police Station for allegedly saying former president Robert Mugabe was "too old" to rule and calling his wife Grace a whore.

The deposed Mugabe then was 92 years old.

According to ZRP, Mloyie contravened the Police Act through "an unbecoming manner" which "discredited" the service.

Also, according to ZRP, Mloyie discredited the Police Service when he was arrested on the 5th march 2016 at Cranborne police station and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President.

ZRP authorities are arguing that Mloyie had no right whatsoever to act in the manner he did.

According to court papers, Mloyie is a member of the service and subject to the police disciplinary code.

"On the 5th march 2016 at around 0600 hours, he entered into a barrack at Cranborne, where other police officers were preparing to go to work," said the court papers.

"He was drunk and started insulting his Excellency President Robert Mugabe."

According to the court papers, Mloyie then said, "President Mugabe achembera haachakwanise kutonga nyika ino, (president too old and incapable of leading this country)."

"Ndiye akonzera kutambura munyika ino uye akaroora hure Grace Mugabe (he is the cause of the suffering going on in this country and is married to a prostitute Grace Mugabe)".

In the court, Mloyie is being represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights's Jeremiah Bamu and Noble Chinhanu. If found guilty he could serve up to one year in jail.

Recently, a Harare court refused to prosecute War Veterans leader Victor Matemadanda under the same law and the charges were dropped.

Matemadanda and other war veterans were arrested in July 2016 and accused of penning a communique that accused Mugabe of destroying the country, calling on him to step down.