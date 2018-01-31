South Africa: Venter Fit to Lead Cheetahs On Tour to Europe

Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has named a squad for their upcoming three-week PRO14 tour to Europe.

The Cheetahs will depart for the tour to Wales and Scotland on Monday, February 5.

The Cheetahs face the Cardiff Blues in Wales on Saturday, February 10 (21:35 (SA time), before travelling to Scotland where they will face log leaders, Glasgow Warriors, in Glasgow on Friday, February 16 (21:35 SA time).

They will then fly back to Wales to conclude their tour with a match against the Ospreys on Saturday, February 24 (19:30 SA time).

Several key figures, including captain Francois Venter , hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld , loose forward Paul "Tier" Schoeman , utility back Malcolm Jaer and wing Luther Obi have been included after recovering from respective injuries.

Cheetahs touring squad:

Craig Barry, Justin Basson, Rynier Barnardo, Clayton Blommetjies, Tom Botha, Uzair Cassiem, AJ Coertzen, Johan Coetzee, Luan de Bruin, Jacques du Toit, Joseph Dweba, Reniel Hugo, Malcolm Jaer, Nico Lee, Charles Marais, Niel Marais, Rabs Maxwane, Zee Mkhabela, Oupa Mohoje, Ox Nche, Luther Obi, Paul Schoeman, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Henco Venter, Francois Venter (captain), Shaun Venter, Carl Wegner, Fred Zeilinga.

Players who are still on the injury list:

William Small-Smith, centre (knee, twee months), Dennis Visser, lock (knee, three to four months), Tian Meyer, scrumhalf (groin, five weeks), Niell Jordaan, loose forward (ankle, three to five weeks), Elandré Huggett, hooker (knee, four months) Ruan van Rensburg, backline player (knee, two to three months), Lloyd Greeff, wing (shoulder, six weeks)

Source: Sport24