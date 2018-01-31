Tanzania: Three New Legislators Take Oath

THREE vacant seats in the National Assembly were yesterday occupied as the Deputy Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson swore in three new Members of Parliament.

Dr Damas Daniel Ndumbaro, Mr Justin Joseph Monko and Dr Stephen Lemomo Kisurwa took the oath of office after emerging victorious in the recent by-elections.

The three were filling the vacant posts for Songea Urban, Singida North and Longido constituents respectively. The posts became vacant following the death of Songea-Urban MP, Mr Leonidas Gama (CCM), resignation of Singida North MP, Mr Lazaro Nyalandu (CCM) and the High Court nullification of Longido's Onesmo Ole Nangole (CHADEMA) victory.

The new legislators, who accepted to uphold and protect the Union Republic Constitution are both from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

CCM scoped 97 per cent of the total vote count or 45,762 votes to retain its Songea Urban seat. Dr Ndumbaro crushed other competitors Ms Christina Thinangwa (CUF- 608 votes), Ms Neema Tawete (Ada-Tadea -471 votes).

The party also retains its Singida North constituency after earning 97 per cent or 20,857 votes during the by-election.

Monko defeated Ms Dalphine Mlewa of Civic United Front who had 974 votes, Mr Aloyce Nduguta of Ada-Tadea (265 votes), Mr Omar Sombi of AFP (116 votes) and Rev. Yohana Labisu of CCK who got 86 votes. Finally CCM got 41,258 votes or 99.1 per cent of the total vote count to regain Longido