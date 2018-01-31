Tanzania: 4 Miners Die in Arusha Landslide

FOUR miners were killed in the wake of a landslide at CCM quarries in Muriet Ward.

The Arusha Regional Police Commander, Charles Mkumbo, confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the bodies of the deceased had been taken to the regional Mount Meru Hospital for preservation.

The Officer In-Charge at the Arusha Funeral Services, Mr Francis Coster, confirmed to have received the bodies of the victims - Yusuph mohamedi kamwende (35), Athumani Hussein Luvanda (aged between 30-35) and Richard Kishimbo (57).

The body of the fourth victim was yet to be identified by the time we went to press. The Muriet hill, under which the deceased were mining rocks, is located about 12 kilometres from Arusha City Centre