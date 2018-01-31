Africa: PM - Energy Is AU Top Agenda

Addis Ababa — AFRICAN countries have resolved to improve power generation, transmission and distribution to rural areas as a vehicle for boosting growth of economies in the continent, according to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The premier made the remarks at a press briefing shortly after the end of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The PM represented President John Magufuli at the meeting. "During the sessions of the meeting African leaders resolved to generate adequate electricity in urban and rural areas," he explained, adding; "... the aim is to enable the countries to improve the welfare of the people and accelerate economic development."

The PM emphasised that African countries ought to be self-reliant economically, noting that the East African Community (EAC) and other regional blocs in the continent have pointed power generation and distribution as an important steppingstone in achieving economic growth. "Tanzania is faring well since it has numerous sources for producing electricity.

The country has a number of strategies to generate adequate power for large-scale factories and welcoming investors in various areas of investments," he remarked. Meanwhile, the PM explained that the main objective of the 30th Assembly of the AU leaders was to receive and discuss reports presented by various commissions were formed during the previous assembly.

Among the reports, according to the Premier, was by the commission which was charged to assess security and peace in the African continent. "Another commission dwelt on review of modalities to encourage African countries towards development and bolstering cooperation among regional blocs in the continent such as SADC (The Southern African Development Community)," he explained.

African leaders at the assembly also made a review on recommendations of how countries in the continent can access development funds through contributions by member states, where regulations were drafted for the member countries to contribute to the AU fund.

During the meeting, Tanzania gave its position on security and peace in the continent, underscoring the need for each country to self-protection of its sovereignty, neighbouring countries and regional blocs where they belong.