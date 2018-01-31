31 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Drug Addicts' Health Centre Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylivester Domasa

THE government is setting up a large-scale state-of-the-art occupational therapy centre to assist thousands of people who are struggling to recover from substance abuse in the country.

The modern facility planned to be built at Itega in Dodoma is the latest government effort to reduce harm to thousands of youths, but is remained unclear on the amount and time planned for the crucial centre.

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment and Youths, Mr Anthony Mavunde told the National Assembly here yesterday:

"We're building an occupational therapy centre in Dodoma." Responding to a question posed by Kiembe Samaki MP Mr Ibrahim Raza (CCM) on behalf of the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, he said the government understands the magnitude of the problem resulting from substance abuse.

It also includes a drop in the workforce, mostly the youth who are frequently affected. He said the government is working with a number of stakeholders to address the problem by reducing supply, demand and harm.

Mr Mavunde detailed that the government had tripled importation of methadone drugs, a pain reliever for people addicted to heroin or other narcotic drugs from 120 kilos to over 300 kilos. "Apparently we have increased methadone clinics from three to five," he said.

He named the clinics as Muhimbili National Hospital, Temeke Hospital, Mwananyamala, Zanzibar and Mbeya. According to the minister the clinics have admitted at least 5,830 people. This year, the government will open new centres in Dodoma and Mwanza, and later Coast, Morogoro, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Tanga. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Agency developed guidelines for health facilities to help people who are struggling to recover from substance abuse.

In a supplementary question, Ms Faida Bakari (Special Seats, CCM) was concerned why the government should wait to cure than prevent the supply and use of drugs.

She claimed that x-ray scanners at airports and ports were crucial in the fight of importation of such drugs, "unfortunately, one in Pemba airport is not working." Another MP Ms Halima Bulembo (Special Seats, CCM) urged the government to build its public-owned rehabilitation centre than relying on privately owned sober houses.

Mr Mavunde said the government was putting into consideration the need to build its own sober houses. He insisted that efforts were being taken to fight drug use and importation in the country having seized about 196 kilos of Heroin, 47 tonnes of Marijuana and destroyed over 540 acres of bang last year.

Tanzania

New Land Law On the Cards

THE National Assembly yesterday made amendments to the land-related legislation, a move on which legislators bank hopes… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.