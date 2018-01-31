Tanzania: Drug Addicts' Health Centre Underway

THE government is setting up a large-scale state-of-the-art occupational therapy centre to assist thousands of people who are struggling to recover from substance abuse in the country.

The modern facility planned to be built at Itega in Dodoma is the latest government effort to reduce harm to thousands of youths, but is remained unclear on the amount and time planned for the crucial centre.

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment and Youths, Mr Anthony Mavunde told the National Assembly here yesterday:

"We're building an occupational therapy centre in Dodoma." Responding to a question posed by Kiembe Samaki MP Mr Ibrahim Raza (CCM) on behalf of the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, he said the government understands the magnitude of the problem resulting from substance abuse.

It also includes a drop in the workforce, mostly the youth who are frequently affected. He said the government is working with a number of stakeholders to address the problem by reducing supply, demand and harm.

Mr Mavunde detailed that the government had tripled importation of methadone drugs, a pain reliever for people addicted to heroin or other narcotic drugs from 120 kilos to over 300 kilos. "Apparently we have increased methadone clinics from three to five," he said.

He named the clinics as Muhimbili National Hospital, Temeke Hospital, Mwananyamala, Zanzibar and Mbeya. According to the minister the clinics have admitted at least 5,830 people. This year, the government will open new centres in Dodoma and Mwanza, and later Coast, Morogoro, Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Tanga. The Drugs Control and Enforcement Agency developed guidelines for health facilities to help people who are struggling to recover from substance abuse.

In a supplementary question, Ms Faida Bakari (Special Seats, CCM) was concerned why the government should wait to cure than prevent the supply and use of drugs.

She claimed that x-ray scanners at airports and ports were crucial in the fight of importation of such drugs, "unfortunately, one in Pemba airport is not working." Another MP Ms Halima Bulembo (Special Seats, CCM) urged the government to build its public-owned rehabilitation centre than relying on privately owned sober houses.

Mr Mavunde said the government was putting into consideration the need to build its own sober houses. He insisted that efforts were being taken to fight drug use and importation in the country having seized about 196 kilos of Heroin, 47 tonnes of Marijuana and destroyed over 540 acres of bang last year.