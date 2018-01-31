Liberia: AKA, LTF Host Free Tennis Clinic

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Eta Beta Omega Chapter - is expected to host a one-day tennis clinic for girls and women as part of a campaign to fight against heart disease in women.

The tennis clinic is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the SKD Sports Complex tennis court in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The President of Eta Beta Omega Chapter, Clarine Vaughn, told journalists in her Vai Town office that although the fight against heart disease in women has come a long way, it is, however, far from over.

"Eta Beta Omega has made the healthy choice to join the fight against this silent killer, and over 272,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members around the world will impact their respective communities by temporarily putting aside their beloved colors of pink and green and will wear red for one day," Vaughn said.

"The Wear Red Day on February 3, with a Pink Goes Red campaign is in support of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Movement," she said.

For his part, the president of the Liberia Tennis Federation (LTF), Clarence Simpson, III, said the Tennis Clinic is a "heart healthy initiative" which includes light exercises, the introduction to tennis, and pep talk on promoting women's health and wellness.

"There will be three coaches who will give exercises and the introduction to tennis, and others will lecture on women's health and wellness and heart disease," Simpson said.

Meanwhile, beside the promotion of women's health and wellness, the Eta Beta Omega Chapter also has a Reading Room at the Chevron Monrovia Park, which students are encouraged to make use of.

The Reading Room needs volunteers to read to young children during the weekend and a sign in sheet will be available at the event on Saturday for those who wish to volunteer.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha is a sisterhood of national and international stature whose members share the same high scholastic and ethical standards, and are leaders in their respective communities - inspiring, serving, and empowering all with whom they come in contact while addressing the social and economic ills of society.

The Eta Beta Omega Chapter is the first international chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha.