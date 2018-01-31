Liberia: Justice, Defense Ministers-Designate Confirmation Hearings Today

Photo: Liberian Legislature

Members of the Liberian legislature

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claim and Petitions, Grand Cape Mount Senator Varney Sherman, yesterday announced to the 54th Senate at its 6th day sitting that it will this afternoon conduct confirmation hearings for the embattled Minister of Justice-designate, Cllr. Charles Gibson.

Senator Sherman, who made the announcement for the scheduled 2:00 p.m. hearing, did not say on which specific areas his committee will place priority during the expected marathon grilling.

Sen. Sherman's announcement comes in the wake of continuing calls by some die-hard Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) partisans and cross-section of the citizenry for President George Weah to reconsider the nomination of Cllr. Gibson, who was found guilty and suspended by the Supreme Court for duping one of his clients to the tune of US$25,400.

Even though the lawyer has refunded the full amount and the Supreme Court reinstated his license to practice law, the calls protesting his nomination have even increased, with many asking that Gibson save the credibility of the Justice Ministry and the title of Attorney General by doing the honorable thing and decline the nomination.

Also, in the Chambers of the Senate this morning (11:00 a.m.), the Senate Committee on Defense, Intelligence, Security and Veterans Affairs will conduct confirmation hearings for the Defense Minister-designate, retired Major General Daniel Dee Ziankahn.

Gen. Ziankahn was appointed Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia(AFL) following his return from the United States, where he underwent intensive military training. If confirmed, he will succeed Brownie J. Samukai, the long-serving Minister of Defense under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Meanwhile, Major Brigadier General Prince C. Johnson, the new nominee to replace Gen. Ziankahn as Chief of Staff, is also expected to be placed on the grilling iron of the Defense Committee chaired by Nimba County Senator Thomas Grupee.