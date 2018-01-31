Liberia: Catholic Knights Threatened Legal Action Against Unity Party Official

Monrovia — The St. Paul River Bank Grand Commandery of the Ancient and Noble Order of the Knights of St. John International has given a 24-hour ultimatum to the 2017 election campaign spokesperson of the Unity Party, Mohammed Ali, to remove a Facebook post quoting the late Archbishop Michael K. Francis or face legal action.

In his January 29, 2018 post on social media (Faccebook), Mr. Ali asserted that the late Archbishop made a report to the Holy Sea, the Vatican in 1999, which according to him the Prelate made a prophecy on the future governance of Liberia.

"We are therefore demanding within 24 hours a removal from all social media this nefarious and ungodly post by Mr. Mo Ali and the Unity Party and petition the Unity Party to tender an apology to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia for the harm and embarrassment the said post has caused the church or face legal action," a statement signed by Lorenzo Nimely, Secretary of St. Paul River Bank Grand Commendary stated.

The statement continues: "The Knights of St. John sounds a caveat to all political institutions and individuals that while we encourage and support freedom of speech as guarantee by the 1986 constitution, we will not hesitate to hold all and sundry responsible for the abuse thereof."

According to the group, it takes serious assertion to Mr. Ali Facebook post, stating the George Weah administration was prophesized by falling Catholic Archbishop Michael K. Francis.

Ali claimed in his post, the prophecy has come to pass with the current leadership of Liberia.

But the communication refuted Ali's comments, which was attributed to the late Bishop.

"We want to categorically state in no uncertain terms that this narrative of the Unity Party through its campaign spokesperson, Mo Ali is a diabolical lie," the communication said.

The Knights said Ali's comment is an immoral attempt to denigrate the late Archbishop and an attack to the nation history.

According to the Knights, never did the Archbishop or any Catholic prelate address the Holy Father and the Hierarchy of the Catholic Church in what it termed as a disrespectful manner.

"The content of the Unity Party concocted 1999 report on prophecy to the Holy See is not only treacherous ridiculous and ludicrous but an optic of desperation, profuse lies, misrepresentation and distortion, aimed at drawing the Catholic Church at loggerhead with the newly democratically elected and constitutionally inaugurated President and government of Liberia, what a shame," the Knight said.

As defenders of the Catholic Church faith, the Knights said, they view the act of the Unity Party through its campaign Spokesman as a direct attack not only on the memory of the late Archbishop Francis, but against the church and the entire catholic faith.