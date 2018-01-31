Liberian Company Sues Golden Veroleum for Over U.S.$600,000

Monrovia — A local Liberian company has filed a lawsuit against Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) claiming that the palm company owes it money for services rendered.

GVL, one of the world's largest palm producers, will now face Tropical Logistics Liberia Inc. in the court.

The Liberian firm is claiming GVL owes it over US$643,000.00, according to court documents.

Tropical Logistic Liberia, in its lawsuit, alleged that in January 2017, the defendant through its procurement department put up a tender for transport services and the company bided for it and became winner of said tender.

Due to the failure of GVL to pay the Liberian company and based on the complaint filed by the Liberian company, the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice has issued a writ of summon to GVL to answer to allegation leveled against it.

According to the writ of summon titled: Action of Debt before Her Honor Chief Judge Eva Mappy Morgan of the Commercial Court of Liberia legally noted, "You are hereby requested to issue a writ of summon on the defendant to file its answer or formal appearance on or before January 2018 and that upon their failure to appear, judgment will be rendered against them by default."

The complainant said: "Pursuant to the fiscal year 2017 transportation service agreement, it performed several tasks for the defendant including transporting assorted materials from Monrovia to other parts of Liberia including Sinoe County, made payment for storage of containers, made payment for forklift rental, which sum up to US$643,005."

According to the complainant, after performing the necessary contract for the defendant, Tropical Logistics submitted invoices concerning its payments but Golden Veroleum failed and neglected to pay said amount.

Tropical Logistic said GVL became illusive in that it conducted itself in the manner and form and engaged in tactics of dribbling and pushing plaintiff around to avoid paying its money, which clearly necessitated the court action.

The company wants the court to adjudge that GVL is liable and should pay the amount of US$643,005, while expressing disappointment in GVL for not wanting to pay for services rendered.

"We had to run to court because the money they owe us is not the money they want to give us, instead of them giving us US$643,005, they told us that they can only be able to give us US$50,000, not even half the amount of what they owe us," Mr. Francis Juwle Erbynn, Managing Director of Tropical Logistics told FPA briefly after filing the complaint at the court in Monrovia.

When FPA made additional inquiry into the matter, GVL said that it could comment in a matter already in court.

The Liberian company is claiming that GVL turned down request to make part payment of the funds after one of its employees died in an accident on duty. The firm claimed that it requested money to settle death benefits for its fallen worker but GVL refuse to make the payment.

According to sources closed to the families of the victim after several appeals for assistance, the Company, GVL deliberately refused to help Tropical logistics with the expenses to cover the burial and compensation of the deceased family.