Liberia: Partner Liberia, Dr. Oniyama Open First Specialist Hospital in Liberia

Monrovia — The Country Director of Partner Liberia, Joe Daweah, has announced that his entity has entered into an agreement with Dr. Nelson Oniyama to open the first medical specialist Hospital in Liberia.

Making the disclosure to FrontPageAfrica on Monday, January 29, Daweah said that the Oniyama Specialist and Teaching Hospital (OSTH) is an initial 50 beds medical center that will "provide unmatched health care delivery in a seamless, professional and affordable manner."

The center is located at the old Island Clinic in Bushrod Island and staffed by highly skilled medical specialists from Cuba.

They are trained in diverse areas of medical specializations which are lacking in most medical facilities in West Africa.

"Our medical specialists include Internists, Orthopedic Surgeons, Urology Surgeons, Obstetric Gynecologists, Otorhinolaryngologists (ENT), Cardiologists, Pediatricians, Clinical Pathologists, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physicians and respiratory therapists.

Respiratory diseases are one of the leading causes of death in Liberia.

The Liberian Respiratory Health Care Institute training center will be based at OSTH," he stated.

Liberia's first full specialist hospital would open as the country gradually recovers from the 2014 Ebola pandemic that hit the health system and claimed the lives of more than 4,000 Liberians.

It was reported during the Ebola crisis that the country had only one doctor and 27 nurses per 100,000 people.

But speaking to FrontPage Africa, Deweah asserted that with the Oniyama Specialist and Teaching Hospital, with 21 Cuban medical specialists will be a major boost to the health sector of Liberia and the sub region, especially the Mano River basin.

He noted that all is being put in place for the opening and operation of OSTH within 90 days and assure Liberians that it will be cost effective.

"The Oniyama Specialist and Teaching Hospital will be very cost effective compared to a lot of hospitals and clinics around here."

"To see a specialist at a very minimal cost; not compare to any of those facilities you see around here."

"We are going to have Cubans here.

"Our primary goal as Partner Liberia Incorporated and the Oniyama Specialty and Teaching Hospital is to provide seamless specialty healthcare delivery system in this country."

"We don't want people dying from liver and kidney diseases."

"As a matter of fact, the Oniyama Specialist will have functioning dialysis machines and every one of those specialists come with their equipment and their care provision," the Partner Liberia boss avowed.

He further revealed that in addition to providing healthcare delivery, OSTH, with its trained and professional medical staff will trained Liberian Doctors and medical practitioners in their respective areas of specialization; adding "Cuban health professionals are among the best in the world."

"And that hospital is going to be staffed with Cuban Doctors alongside Liberian doctors. They are not just coming to provide healthcare only, but to teach Liberian Doctors. That is the reason why it is a teaching hospital."

The Partner Liberia Incorporated is a non-governmental organization that, for the last seven years, has been in the vanguard of building the capacity of medical staff at major hospitals and health centers across Liberia including the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, ELWA Hospital and Phebe Hospital in Gbarnga among others.

Professor Dr. Nelson Oniyama is a Liberian Entrepreneur and philanthropist that have been rendering basic services to the Liberian society over the years.