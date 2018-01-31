30 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Command Livestock - Govt Appeals for $20m

The government has appealed to the private for as much as $220 million to fund its Command Livestock programme.

According to government, Command Livestock aims to increase meat production which has deteriorated over the past two decades.

"The project's funding requirements are estimated at $300 million and this will be financed by government in collaboration with the private sector and government is going to avail $80 million which will actually go towards erecting the fences along the major roads and the rehabilitation and construction of dipping facilities around the country," said Chimanasa in his notes which were presented on his behalf by his deputy Terence Mukupe.

Chinamasa's aide said this at the official launch of the programme in Harare recently.

Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister, Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrence Shiri , has projected that if financed Command Livestock programme would double meat production in the next three years.

Chinamasa said Command Livestock was not going to succeed without the revitalization of the Cold Storage Company (CSC).

"Cabinet has already taken a position on this regard and it has ceded 80% government shareholding in CSC to the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

"NSSA will direct resources to resuscitate the operations of CSC and in particular the resuscitation of the cattle scheme which is critical for the increase of beef production both for domestic and international markets," he said.

CSC has been struggling with over $23 million debts, including $3, 5 million in salary arrears.

