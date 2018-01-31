Photo: Jeff Angote/Nation

Lawyers TJ Kajwang', left, and Miguna Miguna at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018, during the "swearing-in" of Raila Odinga as the people's president. Kajwang' has been arrested outside Milimani Law Courts.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’, who led the “swearing-in” of Nasa leader Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park Tuesday has been arrested.

The MP was arrested Wednesday afternoon by plain clothes police officers outside the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

He had just appeared before High Court judge George Odunga for a ruling in a case he is representing MPs who are challenging the reduction of their salaries and allowances.

Mr Kajwang’ and another lawyer, Miguna Miguna, were at the centre of events at Uhuru Park that culminated in the “swearing-in” of Mr Odinga as the ‘people’s president’.

During the ceremony, Mr Kajwang’ donned a lawyers’ robe and wig and received a thunderous welcome by Nasa supporters.

As Mr Odinga took the “oath”, Mr Kajwang’ stood right behind him, although his role remained unclear.