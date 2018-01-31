Zambia: Kamanga Admits Funding Confusion At City of Lusaka

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has admitted making a K10, 000 contribution to the City of Lusaka group claiming it was a routine gesture.

Speaking through Lusaka resident Chris Chilongo who is posturing as general secretary of City of Lusaka Football Club, Kamanga says revelation he had made this year's contribution in the midst of internal restructuring at the club were malicious.

Kamanga claims he has been making contributions to City of Lusaka the last 5 years.

There are no records, apart from the K10, 000 recently made, that Kamanga has made contribution to City of Lusaka the last 10 years.

Below is a statement by Chilongo. Also see the alleged "malicious" information on the financial contribution as revealed by the redundant City of Lusaka group on their WhatsApp forum and later published by bolazambia.

CITY OF LUSAKA FOOTABLL CLUB

From: CITY OF LUSAKA FOOTBALL CLUB

TO: MEDIA HOUSES

DATE: JANUARY 30, 2018

CITY of Lusaka Football Club has been obliged to issue this statement following some malicious news going round that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga has paid K10,000 to become an executive committee member.

What is however true is that Mr Kamanga is one of City of Lusaka Football Club sponsors.

Even before he became the FAZ President, he has consistently and regularly contributed money to City of Lusaka Football Club through the club executive committee every year.

Records are readily available at Woodlands Stadium to show that Mr Kamanga has been giving City of Lusaka K 10,000 as his contribution to the club in the last five years.

Again, for the public record, the Justin Zulu led executive committee has not been dissolved or declared redundant.

It is only the club's paid up members through an extraordinary meeting that have powers to dissolve the elected executive committee.

Further, we would like to put it on record that the City of Lusaka Football Club is not owned by City of Lusaka PLC 2000.

On the contrary, the legendary club is owned by the community and not by an individual.

We are in receipt of a letter from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary board committee that has thrown out a letter from the so called City of Lusaka PLC 2000 general manager Simataa Simataa on club licensing.

CAF has told Mr Simataa and his group to stop wasting their time. They have been advised to go back to Football House here in Zambia and present their case.

The truth of the matter therefore is that both FIFA and CAF have rejected the case of Mr Simataa and his paymasters.

It is shocking that Mr Simataa and his group are now 'cursing' the FAZ leadership for advising them to follow the laid down procedures when implementing the club licensing programme.

The Football House does not deal with companies or self-proclaimed developers that do not have the blessings of the community. Instead, it deals directly with elected executive committee members.

In this case, FAZ only receives correspondence to do with City of Lusaka from the general secretary of the club (Christopher Chilongo) or the chairman of the club (Justin Zulu).

On and behalf of City of Lusaka Football Club.

Christopher Chilongo

Club General Secretary