Son of the soil and singer, Elemotho and saxophonist, Suzy Eises kick will kick start their year with an amazing musical project in San Antonio, Texas USA.

Musicians from China, Germany, Mexico, Japan, Spain, Namibia and more, will part-take in a Jazz Ensemble that will result in a final concert this Saturday, 03 February

According to Elemotho management team this week,Windhoek is one of 11 international sisters cities to the American city of San Antonio.

A list of musicians from all over the world have been invited to take part in the 300 years celebration of San Antonio 's International Sister Jazz Ensemble exchange which is but only one of 700 community events in this year's celebration.

This project is a collaborative effort between the City of San Antonio, with their community partner, Musical Bridges around the World and the City of Windhoek.