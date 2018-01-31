30 January 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Local Musicians to Take Part in Usa International Jazz Ensemble

Tagged:

Related Topics

Son of the soil and singer, Elemotho and saxophonist, Suzy Eises kick will kick start their year with an amazing musical project in San Antonio, Texas USA.

Musicians from China, Germany, Mexico, Japan, Spain, Namibia and more, will part-take in a Jazz Ensemble that will result in a final concert this Saturday, 03 February

According to Elemotho management team this week,Windhoek is one of 11 international sisters cities to the American city of San Antonio.

A list of musicians from all over the world have been invited to take part in the 300 years celebration of San Antonio 's International Sister Jazz Ensemble exchange which is but only one of 700 community events in this year's celebration.

This project is a collaborative effort between the City of San Antonio, with their community partner, Musical Bridges around the World and the City of Windhoek.

Namibia

President Geingob Blocks Foreign Trips of Politicians

President Hage Geingob has announced that no minister, deputy minister or other political office bearer will be allowed… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Copyright © 2018 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.