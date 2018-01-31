30 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Neudamm Killer Gets 32 Years in Prison

By Werner Menges

A man convicted of the murder of his girlfriend at the Neudamm Experimental Farm east of Windhoek eight years ago has received a 32-year prison term at the end of his trial.

Having continued to deny that he was guilty of the murder of which he was convicted in September last year, Eben Cloete "showed no remorse whatsoever for what he had done", judge Dinnah Usiku remarked during Cloete's sentencing in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility this morning.

Cloete killed his girlfriend, Anna Nadia Coetzee (27), in her parents' house at the Neudamm Experimental Farm by stabbing her at least eight times with a knife, judge Usiku found when she convicted Cloete on a charge of housebreaking with intent to murder and murder almost five months ago.

Coetzee was stabbed to death after she had locked herself in the house in an attempt to get away from Cloete. He, however, kicked open the door that she had locked, stabbed her and left her to die, judge Usiku recounted during the sentencing.

While leaving the scene, he bragged about his deed when he met people on his way and invited them to go and see for themselves what he had done, the judge also recalled.

The court had to impose a sentence that would send a clear and unequivocal message to society that behaviour like Cloete's could not be tolerated or condoned, judge Usiku said.

