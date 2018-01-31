Zimbabwe: Troutbeck African Triathlon to Promote Sports Tourism

The 2018 edition of the Bonaqua Troutbeck African Triathlon Union (ATU) cup will be staged at Troutbeck Resort, in Zimbabwe's magnificent Eastern Highlands from 17-18 February, Coca-Cola who are the title sponsors of the prestigious event through their flagship Bonaqua, have announced.

This year marks the second anniversary for Bonaqua as the official title sponsor, taking over from Schweppes water who had been the official title sponsor for 3 years. Other partners who have maintained their support for the ATU include Bon Marche, DHL, Rooneys, Ilala lodge, KW Blasting, Bokomo, Dendairy, Helenic Acadamy and Bratz Basement

The 2018 tournament is loaded with plenty of competitive sports activities which include Elite under 23 Sprint, HAC 18 KM road run, Aquathlon, Super sprints, off road triathlons, tri-kids and team relays, among others.

"As Coca-Cola, we are playing our part in developing sports in the country through sponsorships of Triathlon and other sports initiatives such as COPA Coca-Cola that we bank roll. Globally, we also sponsor the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. We are pleased that the Bonaqua Troutbeck African Triathlon Union (ATU) which is sanctioned by the International Triathlon Union (ITU) is contributing positively towards the development of sports and tourism in Zimbabwe by attracting regional, continental and global athletes," said Coca-Cola senior manager, Vee Chibanda.

"This year marks the 11th edition of the Troutbeck African Triathlon Union (ATU). As we celebrate this milestone, we cherish the professionalism that has been exhibited by the Zimbabwe Triathlon Association (ZTA) which has resulted in the successful hosting of this tournament every year," she said.

The Bonaqua Troutbeck African Triathlon Union cup provides World Ranking points for elite athletes within the ITU ranking system. This means that the points scored by athletes will ultimately become Olympic Ranking Qualification points for Tokyo 2020.

Schweppes Holdings will sponsor the Triathlon corporate team relay challenge which is now in its second year.

The magnificent Troutbeck is well known as one of the world's best resorts for sport and tourism due to the availability of safe, clean, disease and animal free water, good roads within perfect terrain as well as a friendly climatic environment.

In addition, the Troutbeck hotel has all the required amenities for such an international event.

Last year German-born triathlete, Jonas Schomburg romped to victory in Elite men while Japanese Aoi Kuramoto clinched the first title ahead of South Africa's Cindy Schwulst.