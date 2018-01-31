30 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Recovered Unlicensed Firearm Lead to Solving a Murder Case

The arrest of a man for possession of an unlicensed firearm at Eshowe area solved the murder case that was reported in 2016 in the area. On Saturday, Eshowe police officers were patrolling their area when they received information about a man who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The members started to trace the suspect and they saw a man fitting the same description and he was searched. An unlicensed 9mm pistol was found in his possession with three live rounds. He was charged accordingly and appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court yesterday, 29 January 2018. The case was remanded until 5 February 2018 for bail application.

Upon further investigation about the arrested suspect, it appeared that he was one of the suspects who were allegedly involved in the killing of Sfundo Zulu (24) at Eshowe area in 2016. The same unlicensed firearm found in his possession is suspected to be used in the killing of the deceased. The suspect mentioned that he was with his two brothers when they allegedly killed the deceased. Both his brothers were traced and arrested. All three were charged for murder as well. The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it was used in any other crimes in the province.

On 24 July 2016 the victim, Sfundo Zulu was driving his Toyota Nissan bakkie from his homestead at Sqwanjana area, Eshowe. While he was few meters away from his homestead, he was approached by three suspects who allegedly shot him in his chest and leg. He lost control of his vehicle and it crashed in the tree. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries. A case of murder was opened at Eshowe police station for further investigation. The three arrested suspects will appear today in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court for murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for arresting the three suspects. "The murder case that was reported in 2016 will be solved and our police officers will present concrete evidence to court against the suspects who were terrorising the community in the area. It appeared that two of the three suspects are having other outstanding cases against them," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

