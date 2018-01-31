South Africa: Three Men On the Run After Robbing Security Guards At Airport

Free State police have launched a manhunt for three men who robbed three security guards of an undisclosed sum of money at Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the three security officials had been transporting money on behalf of a bank. After they got off the plane, the armed men approached one of them and grabbed the bag of money from him.

Although all doors at the airport were locked immediately, the robbers escaped through the main entrance, Makhele said.

They fired two shots on their way out and fled in an Audi and a Mercedes Benz. No one was injured.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is to investigate the incident.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Tholie Afonso said they would intensify deployments to make sure that everyone at the airport feels safe.

Source: News24